Tianjin Capital Announces Leadership Transition

Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co announced the resignation of Executive Director Mr. Pan Guangwen, who will continue his duties until a successor is appointed. The company proposes to appoint Mr. Fu Xinghai as the new Executive Director, pending shareholder approval at the upcoming extraordinary general meeting. This transition reflects the company’s commitment to maintaining strong leadership and ensuring strategic continuity.

