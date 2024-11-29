News & Insights

Stocks

Tianjin Capital Announces Leadership Transition

November 29, 2024 — 08:10 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co (HK:1065) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co announced the resignation of Executive Director Mr. Pan Guangwen, who will continue his duties until a successor is appointed. The company proposes to appoint Mr. Fu Xinghai as the new Executive Director, pending shareholder approval at the upcoming extraordinary general meeting. This transition reflects the company’s commitment to maintaining strong leadership and ensuring strategic continuity.

For further insights into HK:1065 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TNJIF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.