Tian Cheng Holdings Updates AGM with New Resolution

Yue Kan Holdings Limited (HK:2110) has released an update.

Tian Cheng Holdings Limited has announced an additional resolution for their upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 22, 2024, in Hong Kong. Shareholders will vote on the re-election of Mr. Hu Ziyu as an independent non-executive director, alongside other resolutions previously outlined. The company has provided a Second Proxy Form to facilitate this new resolution.

For further insights into HK:2110 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.