Tian Cheng Holdings Updates AGM with New Resolution

November 07, 2024 — 04:09 am EST

Yue Kan Holdings Limited (HK:2110) has released an update.

Tian Cheng Holdings Limited has announced an additional resolution for their upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 22, 2024, in Hong Kong. Shareholders will vote on the re-election of Mr. Hu Ziyu as an independent non-executive director, alongside other resolutions previously outlined. The company has provided a Second Proxy Form to facilitate this new resolution.

