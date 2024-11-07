Tian Cheng Holdings Expands into Health and Wellness

Yue Kan Holdings Limited (HK:2110) has released an update.

Tian Cheng Holdings Limited has ventured into the health and wellness sector, establishing a new business segment to diversify its income sources. In a strategic move, its subsidiary, Shenzhen Tian Cheng Holdings, has partnered with Guangzhou Yunda Supply Chain Management to offer health consulting and stem cell-related products, focusing on immune system enhancement and cartilage recovery. This initiative marks an expansion of Tian Cheng’s business portfolio and promises to capture new market opportunities.

For further insights into HK:2110 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.