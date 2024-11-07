News & Insights

Tian Cheng Holdings Expands into Health and Wellness

November 07, 2024 — 04:40 am EST

Yue Kan Holdings Limited (HK:2110) has released an update.

Tian Cheng Holdings Limited has ventured into the health and wellness sector, establishing a new business segment to diversify its income sources. In a strategic move, its subsidiary, Shenzhen Tian Cheng Holdings, has partnered with Guangzhou Yunda Supply Chain Management to offer health consulting and stem cell-related products, focusing on immune system enhancement and cartilage recovery. This initiative marks an expansion of Tian Cheng’s business portfolio and promises to capture new market opportunities.

