The Defiance Large Cap ex-Mag 7 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 817,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 41,000. Shares of XMAG were up about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Intel, trading off about 1.4% with over 102.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Sofi Technologies, off about 0.1% on volume of over 75.5 million shares. Sandisk When-issued is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 18.6% on the day, while Strategy is lagging other components of the Defiance Large Cap ex-Mag 7 ETF, trading lower by about 8.6%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XMAG

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