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Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XMAG

June 25, 2026 — 04:03 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The Defiance Large Cap ex-Mag 7 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 817,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 41,000. Shares of XMAG were up about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Intel, trading off about 1.4% with over 102.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Sofi Technologies, off about 0.1% on volume of over 75.5 million shares. Sandisk When-issued is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 18.6% on the day, while Strategy is lagging other components of the Defiance Large Cap ex-Mag 7 ETF, trading lower by about 8.6%.

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XMAGVIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XMAG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

XMAG
INTC
SOFI
SNDK
MSTR

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