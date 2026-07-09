The T Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 1.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 59,000. Shares of TURF were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Baytex Energy, trading down about 2% with over 10.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Vale, up about 0.8% on volume of over 10.3 million shares. Fervo Energy is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 13.5% on the day, while Diamondback Energy is lagging other components of the T Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF, trading lower by about 2.5%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TURF

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