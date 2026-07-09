Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Baytex Energy, trading down about 2% with over 10.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Vale, up about 0.8% on volume of over 10.3 million shares. Fervo Energy is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 13.5% on the day, while Diamondback Energy is lagging other components of the T Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF, trading lower by about 2.5%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TURF
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