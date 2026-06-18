Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia, trading up about 2.2% with over 73.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nokia, down about 1.6% on volume of over 55.9 million shares. Sandisk is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 11.1% on the day, while Accenture is lagging other components of the SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF, trading lower by about 17.2%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPTE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.