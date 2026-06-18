The SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 301,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 51,000. Shares of SPTE were up about 2.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia, trading up about 2.2% with over 73.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nokia, down about 1.6% on volume of over 55.9 million shares. Sandisk is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 11.1% on the day, while Accenture is lagging other components of the SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF, trading lower by about 17.2%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPTE

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