The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 1.9 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 70,000. Shares of RSPH were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Pfizer, trading off about 0.4% with over 9.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Boston Scientific, trading flat on volume of over 4.7 million shares. Henry Schein is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 3.9% on the day, while Biogen is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, trading lower by about 5.1%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RSPH

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