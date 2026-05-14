Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Pfizer, trading off about 0.4% with over 9.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Boston Scientific, trading flat on volume of over 4.7 million shares. Henry Schein is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 3.9% on the day, while Biogen is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, trading lower by about 5.1%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RSPH
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