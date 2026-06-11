The Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 231,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of NBSM were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings, trading down about 2.8% with over 1.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ryan Specialty Holdings, up about 0.6% on volume of over 1.3 million shares. Entegris is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 7.7% on the day, while Appfolio is lagging other components of the Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF, trading lower by about 3.3%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: NBSM

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