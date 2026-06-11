Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings, trading down about 2.8% with over 1.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ryan Specialty Holdings, up about 0.6% on volume of over 1.3 million shares. Entegris is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 7.7% on the day, while Appfolio is lagging other components of the Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF, trading lower by about 3.3%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: NBSM
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