The Neuberger Berman Core Equity ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 459,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 78,000. Shares of NBCR were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia, trading up about 1.5% with over 83.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Broadcom, off about 14.6% on volume of over 46.2 million shares. Ares Management is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 6.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: NBCR

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