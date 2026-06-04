Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia, trading up about 1.5% with over 83.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Broadcom, off about 14.6% on volume of over 46.2 million shares. Ares Management is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 6.4% on the day.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: NBCR
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