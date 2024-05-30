Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Uipath, trading off about 35.7% with over 49.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 0.3% on volume of over 44.7 million shares. Petco Health and Wellness is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 24.4% on the day.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWB
