The iShares Russell 1000 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 1.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 763,000. Shares of IWB were down about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Uipath, trading off about 35.7% with over 49.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 0.3% on volume of over 44.7 million shares. Petco Health and Wellness is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 24.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWB

