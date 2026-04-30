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Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: HDV

April 30, 2026 — 12:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 866,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 196,000. Shares of HDV were up about 1.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Qualcomm, trading up about 17.1% with over 35.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Altria Group, up about 5.9% on volume of over 11.4 million shares. Mgic Investment is lagging other components of the iShares Core High Dividend ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 6%.

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: HDVVIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: HDV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

HDV
QCOM
MO
MTG

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