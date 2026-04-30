The iShares Core High Dividend ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 866,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 196,000. Shares of HDV were up about 1.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Qualcomm, trading up about 17.1% with over 35.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Altria Group, up about 5.9% on volume of over 11.4 million shares. Mgic Investment is lagging other components of the iShares Core High Dividend ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 6%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: HDV

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