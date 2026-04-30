Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Qualcomm, trading up about 17.1% with over 35.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Altria Group, up about 5.9% on volume of over 11.4 million shares. Mgic Investment is lagging other components of the iShares Core High Dividend ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 6%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: HDV
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