Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Palantir Technologies, trading off about 3.7% with over 24.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Brown Forman, up about 17.7% on volume of over 13.0 million shares. Carvana is lagging other components of the AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 4%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: HDGE
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