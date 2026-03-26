The AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 715,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 160,000. Shares of HDGE were down about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Palantir Technologies, trading off about 3.7% with over 24.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Brown Forman, up about 17.7% on volume of over 13.0 million shares. Carvana is lagging other components of the AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 4%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: HDGE

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