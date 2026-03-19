The Global X PureCap MSCI Consumer Discretionary ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 942,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 70,000. Shares of GXPD were down about 1.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Rivian Automotive, trading up about 3% with over 45.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, off about 2.7% on volume of over 36.5 million shares. Doordash is lagging other components of the Global X PureCap MSCI Consumer Discretionary ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 4.8%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GXPD

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