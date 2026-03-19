Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Rivian Automotive, trading up about 3% with over 45.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, off about 2.7% on volume of over 36.5 million shares. Doordash is lagging other components of the Global X PureCap MSCI Consumer Discretionary ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 4.8%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GXPD
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