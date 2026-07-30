The Pacific NoS Global EM Equity Active ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 491,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 68,000. Shares of GEME were up about 1.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were JD.COM, trading off about 0.8% with over 4.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Full Truck Alliance, off about 2.3% on volume of over 2.7 million shares. YPF Sociedad Anonima is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 2.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GEME

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