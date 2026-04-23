The Founder-Led ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 660,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 34,000. Shares of FDRS were down about 3.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Tesla, trading off about 4.2% with over 69.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, off about 2% on volume of over 68.1 million shares. Waste Connections is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 7% on the day, while Salesforce is lagging other components of the Founder-Led ETF, trading lower by about 9.6%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FDRS

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