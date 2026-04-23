Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Tesla, trading off about 4.2% with over 69.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, off about 2% on volume of over 68.1 million shares. Waste Connections is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 7% on the day, while Salesforce is lagging other components of the Founder-Led ETF, trading lower by about 9.6%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FDRS
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