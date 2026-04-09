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ELCV

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ELCV

April 09, 2026 — 12:53 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The Eventide High Dividend ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 115,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 32,000. Shares of ELCV were up about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Micron Technology, trading up about 0.1% with over 21.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Exxon Mobil, down about 0.6% on volume of over 10.7 million shares. GE Vernova is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 4.2% on the day, while Cheniere Energy is lagging other components of the Eventide High Dividend ETF, trading lower by about 3%.

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ELCVVIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ELCV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

ELCV
MU
XOM
GEV
LNG

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