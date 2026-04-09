Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Micron Technology, trading up about 0.1% with over 21.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Exxon Mobil, down about 0.6% on volume of over 10.7 million shares. GE Vernova is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 4.2% on the day, while Cheniere Energy is lagging other components of the Eventide High Dividend ETF, trading lower by about 3%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ELCV
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