The Eventide High Dividend ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 115,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 32,000. Shares of ELCV were up about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Micron Technology, trading up about 0.1% with over 21.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Exxon Mobil, down about 0.6% on volume of over 10.7 million shares. GE Vernova is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 4.2% on the day, while Cheniere Energy is lagging other components of the Eventide High Dividend ETF, trading lower by about 3%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ELCV

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