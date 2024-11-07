Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EFIV

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 458,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 87,000. Shares of EFIV were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia, trading up about 1.7% with over 95.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 3.3% on volume of over 64.2 million shares. Albemarle is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 6.8% on the day, while Corteva is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF, trading lower by about 5.9%.

