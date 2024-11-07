Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia, trading up about 1.7% with over 95.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 3.3% on volume of over 64.2 million shares. Albemarle is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 6.8% on the day, while Corteva is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF, trading lower by about 5.9%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EFIV
