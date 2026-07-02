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DEHP

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DEHP

July 02, 2026 — 02:53 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 282,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 34,000. Shares of DEHP were off about 2.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Infosys, trading up about 4.7% with over 11.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ambev, down about 0.6% on volume of over 11.1 million shares. United Microelectronics is lagging other components of the Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 5.3%.

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DEHPVIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DEHP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

DEHP
INFY
ABEV
UMC

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