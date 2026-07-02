The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 282,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 34,000. Shares of DEHP were off about 2.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Infosys, trading up about 4.7% with over 11.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ambev, down about 0.6% on volume of over 11.1 million shares. United Microelectronics is lagging other components of the Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 5.3%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DEHP

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