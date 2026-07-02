Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Infosys, trading up about 4.7% with over 11.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ambev, down about 0.6% on volume of over 11.1 million shares. United Microelectronics is lagging other components of the Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 5.3%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DEHP
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.