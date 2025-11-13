Markets
BUZZ

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BUZZ

November 13, 2025 — 12:20 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The VanEck Social Sentiment ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 435,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 115,000. Shares of BUZZ were down about 4.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia, trading down about 4.3% with over 84.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Opendoor Technologies, off about 6.3% on volume of over 80.7 million shares. Nike is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 2.2% on the day, while Bloom Energy is lagging other components of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF, trading lower by about 17%.

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BUZZVIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BUZZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BUZZ
NVDA
OPEN
NKE
BE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.