The VanEck Social Sentiment ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 435,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 115,000. Shares of BUZZ were down about 4.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia, trading down about 4.3% with over 84.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Opendoor Technologies, off about 6.3% on volume of over 80.7 million shares. Nike is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 2.2% on the day, while Bloom Energy is lagging other components of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF, trading lower by about 17%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BUZZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.