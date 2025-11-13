Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia, trading down about 4.3% with over 84.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Opendoor Technologies, off about 6.3% on volume of over 80.7 million shares. Nike is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 2.2% on the day, while Bloom Energy is lagging other components of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF, trading lower by about 17%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BUZZ
