The Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 2.2 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 137,000. Shares of AVIV were off about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nebius Group, trading up about 16.4% with over 13.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Lloyds Banking Group, down about 1.6% on volume of over 12.5 million shares. Carnival is lagging other components of the Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 2.4%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AVIV

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