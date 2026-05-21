Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nebius Group, trading up about 16.4% with over 13.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Lloyds Banking Group, down about 1.6% on volume of over 12.5 million shares. Carnival is lagging other components of the Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 2.4%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AVIV
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.