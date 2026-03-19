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Thursday's ETF Movers: FCG, SLVR

March 19, 2026 — 01:08 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Thursday, the First Trust Natural Gas ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Vermilion Energy, up about 15.9% and shares of Woodside Energy Group, up about 9.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF, off about 7.5% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Hycroft Mining Holding, lower by about 12.8%, and shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines, lower by about 11.8% on the day.

Thursday's ETF Movers: FCG, SLVRVIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: FCG, SLVR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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