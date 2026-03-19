In trading on Thursday, the First Trust Natural Gas ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Vermilion Energy, up about 15.9% and shares of Woodside Energy Group, up about 9.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF, off about 7.5% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Hycroft Mining Holding, lower by about 12.8%, and shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines, lower by about 11.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: FCG, SLVR

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