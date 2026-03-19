And underperforming other ETFs today is the Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF, off about 7.5% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Hycroft Mining Holding, lower by about 12.8%, and shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines, lower by about 11.8% on the day.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: FCG, SLVR
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