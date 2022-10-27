Markets
Thursday's ETF Movers: REM, XLC

In trading on Thursday, the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Armour Residential Reit, up about 6.6% and shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure, up about 5.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF, off about 3.5% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Meta Platforms, lower by about 22.8%, and shares of Alphabet, lower by about 2% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: REM, XLC

