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Thursday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Computer Peripherals

July 09, 2026 — 01:41 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Thursday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.7%. Leading the group were shares of Onto Innovation, up about 12% and shares of Allegro MicroSystems up about 11.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are computer peripherals shares, up on the day by about 5.1% as a group, led by Lantronix, trading up by about 8.7% and Silicom, trading higher by about 8.2% on Thursday.

Thursday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Computer PeripheralsVIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Computer Peripherals

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

ONTO
LTRX
SILC

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