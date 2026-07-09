In trading on Thursday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.7%. Leading the group were shares of Onto Innovation, up about 12% and shares of Allegro MicroSystems up about 11.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are computer peripherals shares, up on the day by about 5.1% as a group, led by Lantronix, trading up by about 8.7% and Silicom, trading higher by about 8.2% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Computer Peripherals

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