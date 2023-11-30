In trading on Thursday, real estate shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Strategy Fund, off about 88.4% and shares of Redfin off about 5.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are computers shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led down by PURE Storage, trading lower by about 13.3% and Aurora Innovation, trading lower by about 6.9%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Real Estate, Computers

