In trading on Thursday, computer peripherals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Lantronix, off about 14.9% and shares of Xerox Holdings off about 9.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are sporting goods & activities shares, down on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led down by Planet Fitness, trading lower by about 31.7% and Aureus Greenway Holdings, trading lower by about 6.5%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Computer Peripherals, Sporting Goods & Activities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.