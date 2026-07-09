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Thursday 7/9 Insider Buying Report: LRMR, EVMN

July 09, 2026 — 11:49 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Larimar Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Thomas Edward Hamilton bought 50,000 shares of LRMR, for a cost of $3.34 each, for a total investment of $166,890. Hamilton was up about 22.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with LRMR trading as high as $4.09 at last check today. Larimar Therapeutics is trading up about 12.6% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Hamilton made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $500,000 shares at a cost of $5.00 each.

And at Evommune, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Arthur S. Kirsch who bought 10,000 shares at a cost of $13.30 each, for a total investment of $133,000. This buy marks the first one filed by Kirsch in the past year. Evommune is trading up about 4% on the day Thursday. So far Kirsch is in the green, up about 6.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $14.11.

Thursday 7/9 Insider Buying Report: LRMR, EVMNVIDEO: Thursday 7/9 Insider Buying Report: LRMR, EVMN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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