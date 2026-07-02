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Thursday 7/2 Insider Buying Report: FIVE, VIRC

July 02, 2026 — 02:55 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Five Below's Director, Robert Lynch, made a $93,309 buy of FIVE, purchasing 530 shares at a cost of $176.06 a piece. Lynch was up about 5.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with FIVE trading as high as $185.79 at last check today. Five Below is trading off about 0.7% on the day Thursday.

And also on Monday, Executive Vice President Douglas A. Virtue purchased $8,400 worth of Virco Manufacturing, purchasing 1,400 shares at a cost of $6.00 a piece. Before this latest buy, Virtue bought VIRC on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $200,983 at an average of $6.62 per share. Virco Manufacturing is trading down about 2.5% on the day Thursday. Virtue was up about 8.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with VIRC trading as high as $6.50 at last check today.

Thursday 7/2 Insider Buying Report: FIVE, VIRCVIDEO: Thursday 7/2 Insider Buying Report: FIVE, VIRC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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FIVE
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