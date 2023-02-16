As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, VFC's Director, Juliana L. Chugg, made a $400,305 buy of VFC, purchasing 15,000 shares at a cost of $26.69 a piece. So far Chugg is in the green, up about 4.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $27.75. VFC is trading down about 0.8% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Chugg in the past year.

And at Compass Therapeutics, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Thomas J. Schuetz who purchased 20,000 shares at a cost of $3.86 each, for a trade totaling $77,200. Before this latest buy, Schuetz bought CMPX at 18 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $961,761 at an average of $2.78 per share. Compass Therapeutics is trading off about 0.2% on the day Thursday. So far Schuetz is in the green, up about 4.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $4.03.

VIDEO: Thursday 2/16 Insider Buying Report: VFC, CMPX

