News & Insights

Markets
CLF

Thursday 2/1 Insider Buying Report: CLF, RLMD

February 01, 2024 — 02:00 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Cleveland-Cliffs' Director, Ron A. Bloom, made a $506,095 buy of CLF, purchasing 25,000 shares at a cost of $20.24 each. Cleveland-Cliffs is trading up about 2.9% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Bloom in the past year.

And at Relmada Therapeutics, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Chief Executive Officer Sergio Traversa who purchased 100,000 shares at a cost of $3.87 each, for a total investment of $386,738. This purchase marks the first one filed by Traversa in the past year. Relmada Therapeutics is trading up about 12.7% on the day Thursday. So far Traversa is in the green, up about 22.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $4.72.

Thursday 2/1 Insider Buying Report: CLF, RLMD
VIDEO: Thursday 2/1 Insider Buying Report: CLF, RLMD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLF
RLMD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.