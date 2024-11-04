News & Insights

Stocks

Thungela Resources Awards Shares to Company Secretary

November 04, 2024 — 08:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Thungela Resources Limited (GB:TGA) has released an update.

Thungela Resources Limited has granted its company secretary, Altovise Alaxa Ellis, a total of 7,010 ordinary shares as part of its 2021 Share Plan and Remuneration Policy. These shares, valued at approximately R858,584.80, will vest in equal tranches over three years, contingent upon continued employment. This strategic move highlights Thungela’s commitment to aligning executive interests with shareholders, potentially influencing investor sentiment positively.

For further insights into GB:TGA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.