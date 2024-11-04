Thungela Resources Awards Shares to Company Secretary

Thungela Resources Limited (GB:TGA) has released an update.

Thungela Resources Limited has granted its company secretary, Altovise Alaxa Ellis, a total of 7,010 ordinary shares as part of its 2021 Share Plan and Remuneration Policy. These shares, valued at approximately R858,584.80, will vest in equal tranches over three years, contingent upon continued employment. This strategic move highlights Thungela’s commitment to aligning executive interests with shareholders, potentially influencing investor sentiment positively.

