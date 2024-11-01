News & Insights

Thunderstruck Resources Announces Leadership Change

November 01, 2024 — 07:37 pm EDT

Thunderstruck Resources (TSE:AWE) has released an update.

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. announces a change in leadership as Mr. Wilson Michael takes over as CFO following the resignation of Mr. Bobby Dhaliwal. The company also boosts its commitment to growth by granting 1,850,000 stock options to directors and consultants, enhancing its exploration ventures in Fiji’s mineral-rich landscape.

