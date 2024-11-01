Thunderstruck Resources Announces Leadership Change

Thunderstruck Resources (TSE:AWE) has released an update.

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. announces a change in leadership as Mr. Wilson Michael takes over as CFO following the resignation of Mr. Bobby Dhaliwal. The company also boosts its commitment to growth by granting 1,850,000 stock options to directors and consultants, enhancing its exploration ventures in Fiji’s mineral-rich landscape.

For further insights into TSE:AWE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.