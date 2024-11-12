News & Insights

Thunderbird Resources Acquires Promising Gold and Antimony Sites

November 12, 2024 — 08:17 pm EST

Thunderbird Resources (AU:THB) has released an update.

Thunderbird Resources has announced the acquisition of a promising 488 square kilometer exploration portfolio in New South Wales, adjacent to the largest antimony deposit in Australia. This strategic move is set to capitalize on the rising market demand for antimony and gold, offering a unique opportunity for discovery at historically high-grade sites. With antimony’s critical role in high-tech and defense industries, and prices driven up by China’s export restrictions, this acquisition positions Thunderbird as a key player in the sector.

