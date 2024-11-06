News & Insights

Thunderbird Entertainment Announces Fiscal Q1 Results Date

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc (TSE:TBRD) has released an update.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. is set to release its fiscal Q1 2025 results on November 20, 2024, followed by a conference call and webcast on November 21. The event will feature insights from CEO Jennifer Twiner McCarron and CFO Simon Bodymore, including an overview of business operations and financial statements.

