Thunderbird Engages ITG for Market-Making Services

Thunderbird Entertainment Group has engaged Independent Trading Group to provide market-making services to ensure an orderly market and enhance market liquidity. The agreement involves a monthly cash fee and is initially set for three months, with costs covered by Thunderbird’s general working capital. Thunderbird and ITG are independent entities with no direct interest in each other’s securities.

