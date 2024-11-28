Thunder Mountain Gold Plans Private Placement

Thunder Mountain Gold (TSE:THM) has released an update.
Thunder Mountain Gold has announced a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $670,000 for exploration and general working capital. The placement will involve issuing 13.4 million units, each comprising a share and a warrant, priced at $0.05 per unit. The company focuses on projects in the western U.S., including the South Mountain Mine.
