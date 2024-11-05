News & Insights

Stocks

Thunder Gold’s Promising Discoveries in Ontario

November 05, 2024 — 08:10 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

White Metal Resources (TSE:TGOL) has released an update.

Thunder Gold Corp has discovered promising gold samples ranging from 0.75 g/t to 13.4 g/t Au at its Tower Mountain Gold Property in Ontario. The company has also made significant advancements in exploration activities, including trenching and channel sampling, with assay results anticipated soon. These developments could signal potential for substantial gold resources, attracting attention from investors in the mining sector.

For further insights into TSE:TGOL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.