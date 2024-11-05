Thunder Gold’s Promising Discoveries in Ontario

White Metal Resources (TSE:TGOL) has released an update.

Thunder Gold Corp has discovered promising gold samples ranging from 0.75 g/t to 13.4 g/t Au at its Tower Mountain Gold Property in Ontario. The company has also made significant advancements in exploration activities, including trenching and channel sampling, with assay results anticipated soon. These developments could signal potential for substantial gold resources, attracting attention from investors in the mining sector.

