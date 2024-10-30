Thumzup lists on Nasdaq, prices 1.425M common share offering at $5.00

Thumzup (TZUP) Media, a provider of innovative social media branding and marketing solutions which allow businesses and brands to pay customers and fans cash through Venmo and PayPal for their posts on social media, is pleased to announce the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1.425M shares of common stock, at a price of $5.00 per share. In connection with the offering, the company has been approved for listing common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market. Its common stock will begin trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the existing ticker symbol “TZUP” at the opening of market hours on October 29th. Dawson James Securities, Inc. is acting as the Sole Book-Running Manager for the offering.

