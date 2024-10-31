Thryv Holdings Announces Stock Offering for Acquisition

Thryv Holdings ( (THRY) ) has shared an update.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. has announced a public offering of 5,715,000 shares of its common stock at $14 per share, aiming to raise approximately $80 million. The proceeds will help fund the acquisition of Infusion Software, Inc. The offering, managed by RBC Capital Markets, is expected to close on October 31, 2024, subject to customary conditions. Thryv’s platform supports small businesses in managing operations and growth efficiently.

