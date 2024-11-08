Thryv Holdings Announces Departure of Chief Revenue Officer

Thryv Holdings ( (THRY) ) just unveiled an update.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. announced that its Chief Revenue Officer, James McCusker, will depart on January 6, 2025, through a mutual agreement. This departure is classified as a ‘Termination without Cause,’ allowing McCusker to receive prorated portions of his unvested stock units based on company performance and vesting schedules.

