Thruvision Group Updates Blocklisting and Share Balance

Thruvision Group plc has announced an update regarding its blocklisting application, revealing that the balance of ordinary shares under its Sharesave Scheme remains unchanged. The company, renowned for its walk-through security technology, maintains a total of 173,559,010 ordinary shares in issue with voting rights, providing a solid footing for shareholders to assess their stakes. This development underscores Thruvision’s stable position in the security technology market.

