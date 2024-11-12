News & Insights

Thruvision Group Raises £1.375M for Growth

November 12, 2024 — 02:34 am EST

Thruvision Group plc (GB:THRU) has released an update.

Thruvision Group plc has successfully raised £1.375 million through direct subscriptions from existing shareholders, with the funds aimed at strengthening the company’s balance sheet and enhancing working capital. The subscription price was set at a 29% premium to the prior day’s closing price, signaling strong investor confidence. Major shareholders Schroder Investment Management and Pentland Capital participated, reflecting their continued support for Thruvision’s innovative security technology.

