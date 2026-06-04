And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 ex-BTC Index ETF, which lost 40,000 of its units, representing a 40.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of TXBC, in morning trading today 21shares Ethereum ETF is off about 1.2%.
VIDEO: THRO, TXBC: Big ETF Outflows
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