Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF, where 50,240,000 units were destroyed, or a 24.4% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of THRO, in morning trading today Apple is up about 0.3%, and Nvidia is lower by about 0.8%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 ex-BTC Index ETF, which lost 40,000 of its units, representing a 40.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of TXBC, in morning trading today 21shares Ethereum ETF is off about 1.2%.

VIDEO: THRO, TXBC: Big ETF Outflows

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