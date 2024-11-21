Thrive Tribe Technologies: Resolutions Passed, Aiming for Impact

Wooboard Technologies Limited (AU:1TT) has released an update.

Thrive Tribe Technologies Limited successfully carried all resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. The company’s focus on creating impactful, connected communities through its health and wellness app, Sixty, positions it as a promising player in the industry. Investors may find interest in Thrive Tribe’s dedication to partnering with innovative brands and thought leaders for a positive community impact.

