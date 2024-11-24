News & Insights

Thrive Tribe Sees Major Shareholder Exit

November 24, 2024 — 10:58 pm EST

Wooboard Technologies Limited (AU:1TT) has released an update.

Amarandhar Reddy Kotha has sold his substantial holding of 32,719,697 shares in Thrive Tribe Technologies Limited on the market, marking a significant change in the company’s shareholder structure. This transaction, valued at $98,041.30, signals a notable shift for investors tracking Thrive Tribe’s stock performance.

