Thrive Tribe Announces Shareholder Entitlement Offer

Wooboard Technologies Limited (AU:1TT) has released an update.

Thrive Tribe Technologies Limited is launching a non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer, allowing eligible shareholders to purchase new shares at a price of 0.1 cents each. This move aims to maintain the current shareholder structure while offering opportunities for increased holdings. Shareholders who do not participate may face dilution of their interests.

