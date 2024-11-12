ThreeD Capital Reports October NAV Update

ThreeD Capital (TSE:IDK) has released an update.
ThreeD Capital Inc., a Canadian venture capital firm, announced its net asset value per share stood at $0.78 as of October 31, 2024. The company regularly updates its shareholders by releasing monthly NAV information. This figure reflects ThreeD Capital’s focus on early-stage investments in junior resources and disruptive technologies.
