Three of the Top Sailing Destinations

If you're dreaming of a holiday that lets you escape the crowds and uncover hidden gems like secluded bays and uninhabited islands, sailing might be the perfect option. It offers a unique way to explore remote locations often unreachable by land, allowing you to experience the rich diversity of regions through island hopping, village visits, and resort stops—all in one trip.

For first-time sailors, the British Virgin Islands (BVIs) provide calm seas, steady winds, and easy sailing between close islands, making it ideal for beginners. Families might prefer Croatia, with its calm Adriatic waters, kid-friendly island hops, and exciting stops like Brač and the Kornati Archipelago, known for their hiking trails and clear waters.

Food-lovers can take advantage of Italy's coastal cuisine by sailing the Amalfi Coast, sampling local delicacies from stewed rabbit in Ischia to pasta with anchovies in the charming fishing village of Cetara.

Finsum: Gearing your sailing vacation around a secondary itinerary such as food or wine sounds like the best way to maximize your experience.

