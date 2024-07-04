News & Insights

Three REITs on the Upswing

July 04, 2024 — 05:57 am EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Real estate took one of the hardest hits in any submarket due to rising interest rates but as certainty starts to look a little clearer REITs pose to make a comeback.  Several real estate investment trusts (REITs) recently received analyst upgrades, indicating substantial potential upside.

Equity Residential, which owns numerous apartment communities, was upgraded by Piper Sandler from Neutral to Overweight with a new price target of $80. Acadia Realty Trust was upgraded by JP Morgan from Underweight to Neutral, with a price target of $18. Finally, Americold Realty Trust Inc., specializing in temperature-controlled storage, saw upgrades from both Barclays and Scotiabank, with price targets set at $26 and $30, respectively. Digital Realty Trust (NYSE

 

 Despite various market conditions, these REITs show promising growth prospects according to recent analyst evaluations. 

Finsum: Investors can also look to yield as an important factor and get income exposure through REITs. 

  • real estate
  • income
  • real assets

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

