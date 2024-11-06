News & Insights

Markets

Three Low-Cost ETFs for Different Needs

November 06, 2024 — 04:59 am EST

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Three Low-Cost ETFs for Different Needs

Vanguard's ETFs offer excellent options for investors seeking both passive income and diversification. The Vanguard Value ETF, one of the largest value-oriented funds, holds mainly large-cap stocks with solid dividend payouts, keeping its top 10 holdings at around 21% of the portfolio. 

 

For a more concentrated approach, the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF focuses on mega-cap companies, leaning toward value-heavy sectors like healthcare and energy, which tend to fare well in economic downturns. Investors aiming for higher yield might consider the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF, which offers broad exposure to 537 holdings and a nearly 3% yield without overemphasizing any single sector. 

 

Although these funds have lagged the tech-driven S&P 500 recently, they have shown significant long-term growth, nearly tripling in value over the last decade. 

Finsum: These ETFs suit different needs, whether one prefers a focus on industry giants or broader diversification for consistent passive income.

 

  • low cost
  • ETFs
  • income
  • large cap

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Markets
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.