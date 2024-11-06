Three Low-Cost ETFs for Different Needs

Vanguard's ETFs offer excellent options for investors seeking both passive income and diversification. The Vanguard Value ETF, one of the largest value-oriented funds, holds mainly large-cap stocks with solid dividend payouts, keeping its top 10 holdings at around 21% of the portfolio.

For a more concentrated approach, the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF focuses on mega-cap companies, leaning toward value-heavy sectors like healthcare and energy, which tend to fare well in economic downturns. Investors aiming for higher yield might consider the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF, which offers broad exposure to 537 holdings and a nearly 3% yield without overemphasizing any single sector.

Although these funds have lagged the tech-driven S&P 500 recently, they have shown significant long-term growth, nearly tripling in value over the last decade.

Finsum: These ETFs suit different needs, whether one prefers a focus on industry giants or broader diversification for consistent passive income.

