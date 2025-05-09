Three Harsh Truths Every 20-Year-Old Needs to Face

Recently, I watched Steve Chen, founder of CALLTOLEAP, share some powerful insights that resonated deeply with me. As someone who helps thousands build wealth, Chen offered three brutal truths that every young adult should hear, especially those feeling lost or comparing themselves to others on social media.

These aren’t comfortable lessons, but they’re necessary medicine for anyone wanting to build a meaningful life. Having worked with many young professionals, I’ve seen how these principles separate those who thrive from those who remain stuck.

Nobody Is Coming to Save You

The first truth Chen emphasized hit me hard: nobody is coming to save you. This might sound harsh, but it’s incredibly liberating once you accept it. Too many of us waste precious years waiting for someone to fix our problems or create opportunities for us.

Chen bluntly said, “It doesn’t matter what your teachers taught you. It doesn’t matter how your parents raised you. It doesn’t matter how your friends mistreated or bullied you in school.” I’ve seen this pattern repeatedly. People who succeed stop blaming external circumstances and take complete ownership of their lives. They understand that while life isn’t always fair, taking responsibility is the only path forward.

This doesn’t mean your past doesn’t matter or that systemic issues don’t exist. But dwelling on them rarely produces results. What matters is what you do next.

“It’s your responsibility to become the highest version of yourself and to always move forward because no one’s going to do it for you.” Steve Chen

Your Actions Define Your Character

The second truth focuses on the gap between intentions and actions. Many people I know talk about what they want but do very little to achieve it. Chen’s message is clear: you are what you repeatedly do.

This principle applies to every aspect of life:

If you want financial freedom, you must save and invest consistently

If you want physical strength, daily exercise is non-negotiable

If you want to be known for kindness, serving others must become habitual

This is particularly relevant today, when we often confuse posting about values with living them. The truth is that character isn’t what you claim to be—it’s what you demonstrate through consistent action.

As Chen says, “Do as many reps as you can so you can proudly wear that badge of character on your chest.” This reminds me that excellence isn’t an event but a habit formed through daily choices.

Comparison Is the Thief of Joy

The final truth addresses something I struggle with: the tendency to compare our behind-the-scenes to everyone else’s highlight reel. Social media has amplified this problem to unprecedented levels, creating unrealistic expectations about what life should look like.

Chen reminds us: “Not everyone’s always going on vacations. Not everyone lives in a mansion and drives nice cars. And not everyone has close friends and family.”

What appears perfect from the outside rarely is. I’ve worked with clients who seemed to “have it all” yet were deeply unhappy. Conversely, I’ve met people with modest means who found profound fulfillment by appreciating what they already possessed.

The solution? Chen suggests: “The grass always seems greener, but nothing grows without watering what’s already yours.” This means:

Practicing gratitude for what you currently have

Investing energy into your existing relationships and opportunities

Defining success on your own terms rather than society’s expectations

This final point is crucial. When we stop measuring our worth against others’ curated lives, we free ourselves to build something authentic.

These three truths aren’t easy to swallow but are transformative when applied. Taking full responsibility, building character through consistent action, and focusing on your own journey rather than comparing it to others—these principles create the foundation for a life of purpose and fulfillment.

The question isn’t whether these truths apply to you—they apply to all of us. The real question is whether you’ll have the courage to embrace them and let them guide your decisions.

